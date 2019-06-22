Are South Africans more likely to return a lost wallet if has cash in it?

The researchers then polled a group of 279 top-performing professional economists to see if they would have accurately predicted the outcome, which only 29% did.

"Our results suggest that even experts tend to have cynical intuitions about other people's motivations, often exaggerating the role of financial incentives and underestimating the role of psychological forces," added Cohn.

HOW THE EXPERIMENT WAS CARRIED OUT

The experiment, which cost $600K (about R8.6m), is unparalleled in its magnitude. More than 17,000 identical wallets were dropped off at banks, cultural establishments like theatres and museums, post offices, hotels and police stations or courts of law.

The wallet would be placed on the counter by the research assistant, who would deliver it to an employee telling them they had found it on the street but were in a hurry and had to go.

Each contained a grocery list, a key, and three business cards in the local language using fictitious but commonplace male names and an e-mail address, signalling the owner was a local resident.

Some had no money, while others contained the equivalent of $13.45 (about R194), adjusted for purchasing power in the target country.

In three countries (the US, UK and Poland), they repeated the experiment with even more money: $94.15 (around R1,400), which boosted reporting rates by an average of 11 percentage points compared with the smaller amount.

They also found that having a key boosted reporting rates by 9.2 percentage points in the three countries.

Since a key is valuable to the owner but not the finder, this pointed toward an altruism concern in addition to the cost of negatively updating one's self-image.

HOW DID SOUTH AFRICA FARE?

South Africa ranked 27th out of the 40 countries on the honesty list, which was topped by Switzerland and Norway. Peru, Morocco and China (last) rounded out the bottom three.

The proportion of employees who got in touch with the owner surpassed 70% in Switzerland and Norway.

In SA, around 30% of employees returned the wallet when it had no money it, compared to about 40% when it had cash in it.

At the bottom end of the scale was China, with fewer than 10% of employees returning the wallet when it was empty, though the figure more than doubled when it contained cash.