Lifestyle

Movie Review

'Booksmart' is a funny, fresh take on 'the last night of high school' movie

The story in actress Olivia Wilde's directorial debut may be familiar, but the characters are not

Tymon Smith Columnist
23 June 2019 - 00:00 By

The story in actress Olivia Wilde's directorial debutmay be familiar, but the characters are not

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICTURES | Weird & wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Did our worst-dressed politicians redeem themselves at Sona 2.0? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. McDonald's, Mall of Africa & a date gone wrong: Mzansi steps in to give advice Lifestyle
  5. World's Top 100 Airlines announced: how did SAA rank? Travel

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X