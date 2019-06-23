Chris Hemsworth: the newest Man in Black talks aliens, thongs & family

"For this film I've been asked if I believe in aliens. The optimistic part of myself would like to say yes, just because it's kind of exciting to think there's something else out there, to think that we're not alone."

Hemsworth hasn't been alone since marrying Spanish actress Elsa Pataky almost a decade ago. His Instagram account is full of lazy days on the beach with his children and photos of him and Pataky looking happy. His conversation spontaneously references his family, and unlike most stars, he's not averse to heading into the personal.

"What do I do that annoys her? I'm perfect, so nothing," he laughs, then quickly adds: "I can't wait for you to ask her that question and she'll just give you a list of things ... Going on press tours is a challenge - trying to find the balance of working and being with family. What annoys me about her? If she's listening, nothing annoys me about her." He pretends to call out to an unseen audience: "Got to make sure there is a place for me in the bed when I get back."

He shrugs and finally answers the question. "Probably if I surf a little long and stay out a little late from time to time. Usually because of traffic, though."

Dressed casually in chinos, a white collared shirt unbuttoned chest deep in the balmy heat, the cuffs rolled back revealing the heavy Tag-Heuer watch, finished off with black sockless slip-ons, he owns the "comfortable in my own skin" fashion-innate image.