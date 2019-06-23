Lion in roaring good health after cancer treatment in Pretoria hospital
Weeks after he made world headlines as the first lion to have radiation treatment in a human clinic, Chaos is well on the road to recovery
23 June 2019 - 00:10
Weeks after he made world headlines as the first lion to have radiation treatment in a human clinic, Chaos is well on the road to recovery
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.