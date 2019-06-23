Insight: Music
Malawi's Lazarus Chigwandali & his banjo are taking over the world!
Madonna called him a 'powerful voice of a new generation'
23 June 2019 - 00:05
Madonna called him a 'powerful voice of a new generation'
Madonna called him a 'powerful voice of a new generation'
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.