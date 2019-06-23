The A-Listers
SOCIALS | No Juju but lots of ponies & dressed-up girls at Cell C Inanda Africa Cup
23 June 2019 - 00:00
I'd been hoping to bump into Juju when I landed an invite for this year's Cell C Inanda Africa Cup
I'd been hoping to bump into Juju when I landed an invite for this year's Cell C Inanda Africa Cup
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.