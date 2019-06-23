Car Review
The Hyundai Santa-Fe is a real road-trip warrior
When it comes to loading up and heading out, the swift, economical and superbly comfortable Hyundai Santa-Fe R2.2 Elite AWD is hard to beat. We answer your pressing questions about it
23 June 2019 - 00:00
When it comes to loading up and heading out, the swift, economical and superbly comfortable Hyundai Santa-Fe R2.2 Elite AWD is hard to beat. We answer your pressing questions about it
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.