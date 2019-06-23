Movie Review
'Toy Story 4' sees Woody & the gang leave the big screen in style
The fourth, and hopefully final, instalment of the 'Toy Story' franchise is a fitting, genuinely moving and emotionally honest end to a 24-year journey
23 June 2019 - 00:01
The fourth, and hopefully final, instalment of the 'Toy Story' franchise is fitting, genuinely moving and emotionally honest end to a 24-year journey
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.