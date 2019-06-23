'Toy Story 4' sees Woody & the gang leave the big screen in style

For 24 years Woody, Buzz and the gang of hard-to-hate Pixar animated toys have made regular appearances in our lives to provide us with smart, gently humorous reminders of good wholesome values like friendship and loyalty and how to let go of small things without losing sight of your bigger purpose.

At the end of 2010's third instalment of the Toy Story franchise, it seemed that the bittersweet end of the gang's relationship with their owner Andy and their arrival at a new home provided a fitting close to the story.

It was a Puff, the Magic Dragon-style tale of how little boys grow up and leave childish things behind - but there are plenty of children in the world ready for old toys to teach them new tricks.

A cynic might initially see Disney's release of a fourth film in the franchise as a cheap ploy to mine cash from new audiences and nostalgic older fans, but it turns out that Toy Story 4 is the promised final instalment that we never knew we needed.

It's heartfelt, funny, moving and has a good dose of dark creepiness that might be a bit too much for the very young but just enough sly knowing recognition for the adults to enjoy.