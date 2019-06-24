9 ways to get your fix of The Rock on Showmax and DStv Now
We just can’t get enough of the wholesome Dwayne Johnson, especially when he’s saving the world
We don’t know if it’s his stylish get-up, the fact that he bought his mom a house, or that thing he does with his eyebrow, but we just love Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock - whether he’s being a badass in an action blockbuster or basically playing himself in Ballers.
Here are nine of his movies and shows that you can stream right now:
1. Skyscraper
It’s the world’s tallest skyscraper. It’s on fire. And his family is being held hostage inside. Dwayne is security expert Will Sawyer, who must race against the clock, the odds and the inferno to save his loved ones in this death-defying, gravity-denying action flick.
2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
What do you get when you put Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in a remake of a 90s classic? Comedy gold, that’s what!
3. Rampage
A primatologist (Johnson) and a geneticist (Naomie Harris) are all that stands between Chicago and total destruction when a dangerous pathogen turns three wild animals into super-sized killer beasts.
4. G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Johnson takes centre stage opposite Bruce Willis and Channing Tatum in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which manages to be an even bigger blast than the first film. This time the Joes confront the deadly Cobra once more - but enemies closer to home that may pose a greater threat...
5. Hercules
If you already think Dwayne is some kind of demigod, you’ll be as pleased as we are to see him as Hercules in this fantasy film that takes action to mythical proportions. The Rock’s larger-than-life performance is bolstered by a cast of minor deities, from Ian McShane and John Hurt to Rufus Sewell and Joseph Fiennes.
6. Ballers (seasons 1 to 4)
Dwayne plays ex-footballer-turned-financial manager Spencer Strasmore in this drama/comedy series, now in its fourth season, which follows the lives of NFL players, their families and friends.
7. Rock and a Hard Place
In this documentary, Johnson follows young convicts to a brutal rehabilitation boot camp to help them turn their lives around.
8. Pain & Gain
Three bodybuilders get in way over their heads when they decide to get into a little kidnapping and extortion on the side. Johnson plays the ripped softie in this action comedy directed by Michael Bay and co-starring Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie, Tony Shalhoub, Ed Harris and Rebel Wilson.
9. The Titan Games (season 1)
What if someone believed you had the potential for greatness, the potential to push your body to the max, the potential … to be a Titan? Would you believe him? And what if that someone was The Rock?
This article was paid for by DStv Now.