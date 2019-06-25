Whoa! Harry & Meghan's new home cost a whopping R43.5m to renovate

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's new home in Windsor cost £2.4 million (about R43.7m) to renovate before they moved in, royal accounts showed on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II's grandson and his wife moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate before the birth of their son Archie on May 6.

The residence, west of London, had been split into five separate homes but was turned back into one property in a six-month refurbishment.

"The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation," said Michael Stevens, who runs the monarchy's accounts.

"The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property.

"All fixtures and fittings were paid for by their royal highnesses," added Stevens, whose title is Keeper of the Privy Purse.

The cost was revealed as the British monarchy published its accounts for the last financial year.

The monarchy is paid for using a slice of the profits from the land it owns, the rest of which go to the government.

The monarchy's official expenditure in the financial year 2018-2019 was £67 million, including souping up Frogmore Cottage, built in 1801.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE REFIT

Under a deal dating back to 1760, profits from the Crown Estate - the monarch's hereditary land and property portfolio - are surrendered to the Treasury, which in return funds the monarchy's running costs through the sovereign grant.

The grant is not income for the royals but pays for the monarch's household staff, property maintenance, official travel, housekeeping and hospitality.

The grant amounts to 15% of the Crown Estate profits.