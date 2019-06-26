Exclusive on-set footage gives a taste of what's to come from 'Bond 25'

The official James Bond Twitter account has shared a video offering fans of the franchise an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at "Bond 25."

The video features on-set footage of the movie being filmed in Jamaica, offering fans a sneak peek at the British secret agent's latest adventure, even if relatively little is yet known about what's in store for this 25th Bond movie.

