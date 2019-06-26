How the British royal household spends taxpayers' money: Issa lot

From special travel accommodation to property maintenance, these are some of the things the British royal household spends taxpayers' money on.

The financial report for 2019 was released on Tuesday and it takes a look at how British taxpayers' money is being used for renovations on residences, the upkeep of Buckingham Place and official trips, to name a few.

The report says the royal family spent a total of £47.4m (about R862.01m), with property maintenance and payroll costs accounting for £22.6m (R410.8m) and £21.4m (R389.19m), respectively.

The family spent £2.3m (R41.8m) on official hospitality and housekeeping last year, including £1.7m (R30.89m) on food and drink.

Cleaning and laundry and other items came to £600,000 (R10.9m), while the wine and spirits bill was £400,000 (R7.27m), with wine being held in stock to age.

Travel expenses were around £4.7m (R85.45m).