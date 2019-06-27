Lifestyle

Marvel re-releases 'Avengers: Endgame' as box office record looms

27 June 2019 - 14:04 By AFP Relaxnews
'Avengers: Endgame' has pulled in $2.749 billion around the world -- the second-highest haul of all time, trailing James Cameron's 'Avatar' by around $40 million.
Image: Marvel Studios / YouTube

Marvel announced plans on Tuesday to re-release Avengers: Endgame with bonus material in theatres, as the  blockbuster drew agonisingly close to breaking the global box office record.

Endgame has pulled in $2.749 billion (about R39.4bn) around the world, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations - the second-highest haul of all time, trailing James Cameron's Avatar by around $40 million.

But from Friday, Marvel hopes to entice die-hard fans back into theatres for one last viewing of Endgame with an "unfinished deleted scene" and a new video introduction by director Anthony Russo.

Fans attending what Marvel is calling the "Bring Back event" at specific US cinemas will also receive limited-edition Avengers artwork -- a statement on the company's website announcing the move featured a poster with Tony Stark's catchphrase "We Love You 3000."

"If they can get this re-release going and get enough interest and have it out there long enough, who knows - maybe it can get there," said Comscore's Paul Dergarabedian, referring to the Avatar record.

But the publicity from the re-release would also help to promote next month's release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he added.

The latest Spider-Man film is a collaboration between rival studios Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, and picks up the story after the events of Endgame

A "special sneak peek" of the film will also be included in the Endgame re-release.

"This just keeps that Marvel magic going in so many ways," said Dergarabedian.

Despite the buzz among Marvel fans about the re-release of its biggest hit, "Endgame" has in fact never been out of theaters -- it was still playing in 985 locations across North America at the weekend, earning another $2 million.

It already holds the record for the highest opening weekend, both in North America and globally. 

But the chances of Endgame breaking the North American all-time box office record appear slimmer - it still trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens by more than $100 million domestically.

