Marvel re-releases 'Avengers: Endgame' as box office record looms

Fans attending what Marvel is calling the "Bring Back event" at specific US cinemas will also receive limited-edition Avengers artwork -- a statement on the company's website announcing the move featured a poster with Tony Stark's catchphrase "We Love You 3000."

"If they can get this re-release going and get enough interest and have it out there long enough, who knows - maybe it can get there," said Comscore's Paul Dergarabedian, referring to the Avatar record.

But the publicity from the re-release would also help to promote next month's release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he added.

The latest Spider-Man film is a collaboration between rival studios Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, and picks up the story after the events of Endgame.

A "special sneak peek" of the film will also be included in the Endgame re-release.

"This just keeps that Marvel magic going in so many ways," said Dergarabedian.

Despite the buzz among Marvel fans about the re-release of its biggest hit, "Endgame" has in fact never been out of theaters -- it was still playing in 985 locations across North America at the weekend, earning another $2 million.

It already holds the record for the highest opening weekend, both in North America and globally.

But the chances of Endgame breaking the North American all-time box office record appear slimmer - it still trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens by more than $100 million domestically.