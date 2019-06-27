Spider-Man leaves New York for Europe in 'Far from Home'

Spider-Man leaves New York for Europe in Marvel's latest film about the web-slinging superhero, who once again has to fight off a new enemy.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home sees protagonist Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, take on his superhero responsibilities again when Samuel L. Jackson's super-spy Nick Fury, a regular Avengers character, asks him to step up against a new threat.

But Parker is reluctant as he heads off on a school trip to Europe, where he just wants to enjoy himself and share his feelings to love interest MJ, played by singer and actress Zendaya.

"We've taken Spider-Man outside of Queens and we put him on the world stage...we've taken him to London, Venice, Prague," Holland told Reuters.

WATCH | The trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home