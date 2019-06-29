Over 23m Netflix accounts worldwide tune in to 'When They See Us'

When They See Us, a drama series based on the "Central Park Five" case, has been watched by more than 23 million Netflix accounts worldwide, the series creator and director Ava DuVernay announced on Twitter.

The news was confirmed by Netflix, which retweeted her post on its US Twitter account. Note that Netflix very rarely releases viewing figures for its shows.

