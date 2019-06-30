Art

Art & history converge at Constitution Hill in celebration of democracy

The 'I See U: Imagining a Space for Freedom' exhibit will see more than 35 works from artists such as Athi-Patra Ruga, Helen Sebidi, Ricky Ayanda Dyaloyi and Diane Victor on display

The 'I See U: Imagining a Space for Freedom' exhibit will see more than 35 works from artists such as Athi-Patra Ruga, Helen Sebidi, Ricky Ayanda Dyaloyi and Diane Victor on display