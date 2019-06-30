Idris Elba delves into the 'heart & soul of SA’ in gig theatre piece, 'Tree'

The thing is, they don't want bums on seats. They want punters on their feet. So say the producers of a dynamic exploration into "the heart and soul of contemporary SA" which is to debut at next month's biennial Manchester International Festival (MIF).

The "gig theatre" concept, blending popular music and drama, is not exactly new, and the past few years have seen a number of shows that blur the boundaries between a gig and a play.

Idris Elba and Kwame Kwei-Armah's Tree will, however, be taking it a step further by getting theatregoers to join in the party; the audience will be placed right in the action, with the production unfolding around them.

The story focuses on Kaleo, a young, mixed-race Londoner played by Alfred Enoch, an actor who has featured in all but one of the Harry Potter films as Gryffindor student Dean Thomas. Kaleo knows absolutely nothing about SA, his parents' homeland, but will visit for the first time following a family tragedy.