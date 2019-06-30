The A-Listers
SOCIALS | One's candles are blown out all over again - this time officially
30 June 2019 - 00:00
She has a fondness for corgis, understands the dictum of wearing colour to get noticed in the crowd and, unlike lesser mortals, gets to celebrate her birthday not once but twice a year
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.