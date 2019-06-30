Motoring
This posh Italian event is a bucket-list must for classic car enthusiasts
Wealthy jet-setters own all the best vintage vehicles. And, they relish the chance to show them off at the annual Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Lake Como
30 June 2019 - 00:00
Wealthy jet-setters own all the best vintage vehicles. And, they relish the chance to show them off at the annual Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Lake Como
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.