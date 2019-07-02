Archie's christening: Here's what we know about the royal baby's big day

Son of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie is growing right before our eyes and it is just beautiful to watch.

People magazine, Insider and ET online are reporting that Archie will on July 6 be christened at the Queen Elizabeth private chapel in Windsor.

The chapel is said to have historical significance in the family, as the room in which baby Archie will be baptised was built for Queen Victoria between 1840 to 1847.

However in 1992, it was ravaged by the Windsor fire and was rebuilt in 1994.

Around 25 family members will be attendance, excluding Queen Elizabeth who will miss the ceremony due to prior commitments in Scotland.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is also said to be among those attending the baptism, as she was side by side her daughter in her final days of pregnancy until Archie's birth.

Although the Duchess and Duke of Sussex are mostly known for setting their own rules as opposed to sticking by the old and traditional ones, the timing of Archie's christening will happen around the same time as her three cousins, Kate Middleton and Prince William's children.

They were all christened less than four months after birth.