UnwantedIvanka: Ivanka Trump made memes great again by 'gatecrashing' the G20 Summit

Ivanka Trump has learnt the hard way that you can't 'gatecrash' the G20 Summit just because you're the American president's daughter.

The annual event, which was held this past week in Japan, sees the world's leaders come together to discuss important issues that impact the global economy. Trump tagged along with her dad in her role as an adviser to the US president.

A video shot at the summit, which was originally released by the office of the French president, shows Trump awkwardly trying to worm her way into a conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May and International Monetary Fund chairperson Christine Lagarde.