#UnwantedIvanka: Ivanka Trump made memes great again by 'gatecrashing' the G20 Summit

02 July 2019 - 17:40 By Sanet Oberholzer
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Ivanka Trump, and US President Donald Trump on the second day of the G20 Summit on June 29 2019 in Osaka, Japan.
Image: The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has learnt the hard way that you can't 'gatecrash' the G20 Summit just because you're the American president's daughter.

The annual event, which was held this past week in Japan, sees the world's leaders come together to discuss important issues that impact the global economy. Trump tagged along with her dad in her role as an adviser to the US president.

A video shot at the summit, which was originally released by the office of the French president, shows Trump awkwardly trying to worm her way into a conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May and International Monetary Fund chairperson Christine Lagarde.

Political commentator Erin Ryan felt that the clip showed that Trump was "boxing way above her weight". She tweeted, "I find [Trump's] presence in high level diplomatic talks embarrassing, ridiculous, and dangerous".

To illustrate Ryan's belief that America's first daughter had no business being at the summit, she asked her Twitter followers to photoshop Ivanka into all sorts of scenes where she'd be equally out of place. 

Thus the hashtag #UnwantedIvanka was born, and social media users have been having a field day with it.

Thanks to the magic of Photoshop, Trump's now gatecrashed all sorts of historical events. She was 'there' when Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon, and alongside Queen Elizabeth at her coronation. She's also made a cameo appearance in several iconic films and performed on stage with some of the world's most iconic musicians.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the silver lining of Trump's embarrassing G20 moment is that at least she's made memes great again. Her dad would be so proud.

