Cori Gauff: 7 facts about the schoolgirl making history at Wimbledon

Here are seven things to know about her:

1. SHE'S MADE WIMBLEDON HISTORY

After entering on a wild card, Gauff became the youngest player ever to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open Era.

That said, according to CNN, she's actually the 12th youngest to play at the tournament; the other 11 didn't advance through the qualifying rounds.

Gauff's defeat of Williams also makes her the youngest player to win a match at Wimbledon since the early 1990s, reports CBS News.

2. SHE'S ALREADY A WINNER

Gauff won her first Orange Bowl, a prestigious junior tennis tournament in Florida, when she was only 12. Last year, she took Orange Bowl girls' 18s singles title and was also crowned the French Open junior girls champion.