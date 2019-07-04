Michael Jackson fans sue alleged abuse victims in French court

Michael Jackson fan groups sought damages on Thursday from two of the late pop legend's alleged abuse victims for "sullying his image" in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

The fan clubs sued the men in Orleans, northern France. The court said a judgment would be delivered on October 4.

The Michel Jackson Community, the MJ Street and On the Line groups accuse Wade Robson and James Safechuck of defaming Jackson in the documentary about alleged child abuse by the star.

The fans' lawyer, Emmanuel Ludot, likened the men's allegations to a "genuine lynching" of Jackson, who died in 2009.

The fan groups, which are seeking symbolic damages €1 (R15.8) each, are taking action in France because French defamation laws extends libel protection beyond death, whereas the British and US legal systems do not.