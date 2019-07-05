5 tips to slaying at the Durban July this weekend

It's all systems go for the prestigious annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), which is set to happen on Saturday, July 6 2019.

From road safety to getting the fashion theme right, here are five tips that will see you living your best life at the July:

Road safety

How you get there is everything. We echo transport minister Fikile Mbalula's advice against drunk driving, overloading, speeding, unroadworthy cars and texting while driving, among other important rules of the roads.