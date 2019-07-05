5 tips to slaying at the Durban July this weekend

Lifestyle

Amber-Lee More, Alexis Favelin, Gill Gregory and Rheid Campbell at the Vodacom Durban July.
It's all systems go for the prestigious annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), which is set to happen on Saturday, July 6 2019. 

From road safety to getting the fashion theme right, here are five tips that will see you living your best life at the July:

Road safety

How you get there is everything. We echo transport minister Fikile Mbalula's advice against drunk driving, overloading, speeding, unroadworthy cars and texting while driving, among other important rules of the roads.

Fashion

Well, what's a VDJ without the fashion?  The theme, "Stars of Africa", was announced well in time to make sure that attendees stick to it. 

Gold Circle's event marketing manager Ken Tweddell said fashion is one of the elements that dominate the event. "The race day is always very elegant and chic, and it is exciting to see a marked trend of bespoke designer wear being worn to the VDJ that shows a very strong SA influence."

Drink responsibly

Bonang's bubbly will be one of the VDJ after-party suppliers. But no matter what you drink, be responsible - or risk waking up the next morning in the middle of the racecourse with a hangover from hell.

Know the programme of events

Festivities will start at 9.30 in the morning with the fashion on parade before the first race which will begin at 11.25am, with the last and 12th race at 8.10pm. Rapper AKA is also expected to perform at The Lakes Lifestyle Village.

Mingle

The country's big names in various industries will flock to VDJ so if you're at the event, make the most of it and try to mingle and network with as many people as you can. 

