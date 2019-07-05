Disney live-action 'Little Mermaid' to star a black Ariel

R&B singer Halle Bailey is to play Ariel in a live-action version of The Little Mermaid, she said on Wednesday, in a rare casting of a black actress as a Disney princess.

Bailey, 19, who rose to fame under the wing of pop queen Beyonce, said it was a "dream come true" to play the lead role.

She tweeted a cartoon image of the princess in which the traditionally red-headed Ariel has dark skin, brown eyes and black hair.

Director Rob Marshall said Bailey had been cast after an extensive search, and praised her "rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance - plus a glorious singing voice."

News of the casting was trending on Twitter, with many fans overjoyed by the decision.

"If your Egyptian adaptations (actually historical) can be white people, Ariel (a fictional character) can be black," wrote one Twitter user, @NiceNurse22.

Like most Disney princesses, Ariel has been portrayed as pale-skinned in previous cartoon films, in which she was voiced by white actress Jodi Benson.