'I didn't want my Bond character to be a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist': Rami Malek

Oscar winner Rami Malek has revealed he thought twice before signing up to play the lead villain in the latest long-awaited James Bond film opposite Daniel Craig.

The US actor, who won the Oscar this year for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, said he feared his Egyptian ancestry could lead to the part being a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist.

Malek told reporters in New York that he raised his concerns with the film's director Cary Fukunaga and received reassurances that was "not his vision", according to Britain's Daily Mirror tabloid.

"That was one thing that I discussed with Cary," he said.

"I said, 'We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion.

"'That's not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out'.

"But that was clearly not his vision. So he's a very different kind of terrorist," the actor added.

Malek, who was born in Los Angeles in 1981 to parents who immigrated to the United States from Egypt three years earlier, has said he identifies strongly with his Egyptian heritage.