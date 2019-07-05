Lifestyle

'I didn't want my Bond character to be a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist': Rami Malek

05 July 2019 - 08:49 By AFP Relaxnews
Actor Rami Malek will play the lead villain in the latest edition of the James Bond film.
Actor Rami Malek will play the lead villain in the latest edition of the James Bond film.
Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Oscar winner Rami Malek has revealed he thought twice before signing up to play the lead villain in the latest long-awaited James Bond film opposite Daniel Craig.

The US actor, who won the Oscar this year for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, said he feared his Egyptian ancestry could lead to the part being a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist.

Malek told reporters in New York that he raised his concerns with the film's director Cary Fukunaga and received reassurances that was "not his vision", according to Britain's Daily Mirror tabloid.

"That was one thing that I discussed with Cary," he said.

"I said, 'We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion.

"'That's not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out'.

"But that was clearly not his vision. So he's a very different kind of terrorist," the actor added.

Malek, who was born in Los Angeles in 1981 to parents who immigrated to the United States from Egypt three years earlier, has said he identifies strongly with his Egyptian heritage.

I am Egyptian …These are my people. I feel so gorgeously tied to the culture and the human beings that exist there

"I am Egyptian. I grew up listening to Egyptian music," he told GQ magazine last year.

"These are my people. I feel so gorgeously tied to the culture and the human beings that exist there."

Malek will star alongside Craig - who is set to bow out after five films and eight years as 007 - in the 25th edition of one of the world's most enduring franchises.

However, the as-yet untitled film has been besieged by problems, most recently with Craig undergoing minor ankle surgery after an injury on set.

The production was repeatedly delayed over script disputes and after Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle quit the project.

The film is now due to open in cinemas in the United States, Britain and France on April 8, 2020.

Malek revealed that he has already filmed some scenes in Norway - though without Craig - and praised the latest installment in the 007 spy series.

"It's another extremely clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what people want in those movies," he said.

"But I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders. I mean, Bond is something that we all grow up with."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Exclusive on-set footage gives a taste of what's to come from 'Bond 25'

The official James Bond Twitter account has shared a video offering fans of the franchise an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at "Bond 25."
Lifestyle
1 week ago

James Bond movie set rocked by blast

An explosion at Britain's Pinewood Studios on Tuesday rocked the set of the next James Bond film, causing damage to the stage and one minor injury.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cori Gauff: 7 facts about the schoolgirl making history at Wimbledon Lifestyle
  2. #UnwantedIvanka: Ivanka Trump made memes great again by 'gatecrashing' the G20 ... Lifestyle
  3. #WishWeWereThere: local celebs are chasing the sun as we shiver in SA Lifestyle
  4. Lebo Mathosa's music rights on sale, but not for a song Lifestyle
  5. Power of SA's passport: has the 'green mamba' risen or fallen short? Travel

Latest Videos

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
X