Lifestyle

How precious! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle share snaps of Archie's christening

06 July 2019 - 17:45 By Staff reporter
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on the day of his christening, July 6 2019, at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom. Guests included, from left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on the day of his christening, July 6 2019, at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom. Guests included, from left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Image: Chris Allerton/Sussex Royal via Getty Images

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for playing by their own rules, they did honour one royal tradition when they christened their first child at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on July 6.

Their son, two-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, looked like a cherub in a replica of ornate Honiton lace christening gown that's been donned by his regal ancestors since 1841.

The proud parents shared a formal photo of the little tyke in his lacey finery, surrounded by family members, on Instagram, as well as another candid black-and-white photo of the pair sharing an intimate moment with their son.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, on the day of his christening, July 6 2019, at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, on the day of his christening, July 6 2019, at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.
Image: Chris Allerton/Sussex Royal via Getty Images

First designed for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, the Honiton gown was later worn by Archie's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince Harry, at their christenings.

Three-month-old Prince Harry in the original vintage Honiton christening gown, pictured with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.
ARCHIE'S DAD Three-month-old Prince Harry in the original vintage Honiton christening gown, pictured with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Image: PA Images via Getty Images

In 2004, the original gown was deemed too fragile for use, the replica Archie was wearing for his big day was created.

It's same garment that Prince William's children, Archie's cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, wore at their christenings.

Prince Louis, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, in a replica of the Honiton gown at his christening on July 9 2018 in London, England.
ARCHIE'S COUSIN Prince Louis, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, in a replica of the Honiton gown at his christening on July 9 2018 in London, England.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Archie was baptised in a small private ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The handful of guests included Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Doria Ragland, Markle's mother. (All pictured in the formal portrait above.)

Queen Elizabeth was unable to attend due to a prior commitment. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

It's official! Harry and Meghan are heading to SA

Get your frocks and hats ready! The royals are coming.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

5 interesting facts we discovered from royal baby Archie's birth certificate

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to keep the details around the birth of their first child private, many have been speculating about where ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The world's confused: Is royal baby Archie a prince or not?

Little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in line to the British throne, which certainly makes him royal, but does it make him a prince?
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 5 tips to slaying at the Durban July this weekend Lifestyle
  2. Cori Gauff: 7 facts about the schoolgirl making history at Wimbledon Lifestyle
  3. #WishWeWereThere: local celebs are chasing the sun as we shiver in SA Lifestyle
  4. Buy the best: we scored supermarkets' ready-to-cook stews out of 10 Food
  5. IN PICTURES | A touch of Madiba at Durban July The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X