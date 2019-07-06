How precious! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle share snaps of Archie's christening
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for playing by their own rules, they did honour one royal tradition when they christened their first child at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on July 6.
Their son, two-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, looked like a cherub in a replica of ornate Honiton lace christening gown that's been donned by his regal ancestors since 1841.
The proud parents shared a formal photo of the little tyke in his lacey finery, surrounded by family members, on Instagram, as well as another candid black-and-white photo of the pair sharing an intimate moment with their son.
First designed for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, the Honiton gown was later worn by Archie's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince Harry, at their christenings.
In 2004, the original gown was deemed too fragile for use, the replica Archie was wearing for his big day was created.
It's same garment that Prince William's children, Archie's cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, wore at their christenings.
Archie was baptised in a small private ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The handful of guests included Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Doria Ragland, Markle's mother. (All pictured in the formal portrait above.)
Queen Elizabeth was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.