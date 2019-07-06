How precious! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle share snaps of Archie's christening

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for playing by their own rules, they did honour one royal tradition when they christened their first child at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on July 6.

Their son, two-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, looked like a cherub in a replica of ornate Honiton lace christening gown that's been donned by his regal ancestors since 1841.

The proud parents shared a formal photo of the little tyke in his lacey finery, surrounded by family members, on Instagram, as well as another candid black-and-white photo of the pair sharing an intimate moment with their son.