Table Talk

Comedian Riaad Moosa ditches script and lets audience ask him ... anything

With a touch of grey in his hair, stand-up comic, Riaad Moosa, 42, a father of four, tried to see the funny side of getting old in his show 'Not a Nice Guy'

Most people avoid risk as they get older, but not stand-up comedian and medical doctor Riaad Moosa from Cape Town.