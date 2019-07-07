Packaging fruit & veg in plastic is as silly as dressing it up in sexy lingerie

It's a lot of effort to make a puffer jacket for an avocado, says milliner Crystal Birch, who did just that for zero-waste store Nude Foods' latest playful ad campaign

It's a lot of effort to make a puffer jacket for an avocado, says milliner Crystal Birch, who did just that for zero-waste store Nude Foods' latest playful ad campaign