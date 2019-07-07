Stop turning your nose up at African film & music festivals

As South Africans we have an odd relationship with the things we see overseas. Take festivals, for example. Everyone has slobbered over the prospect of going to Coachella in the US, lusted over the idea of seeing Stormzy perform live at Glastonbury in the UK, and been aroused by the mere mention of watching Swedish House Mafia reunite at Tomorrowland in Belgium.

Ask that same group of everyone to even name a festival that happens in Africa - but outside of SA - and prepare yourself for a series of looks ranging from stumped to "why would anyone even want to do that?"

The answer to that last question is pretty simple: they're lit! In a climate where earning money in rands is making it increasingly difficult to travel to and have fun in places like California and England, getting your festivalling done in Africa is a rump-jigglingly fun alternative that has the added benefits of unique cultural experiences and shorter flight times. The music is pretty good too.

Take "Africa's Coachella", Gidi Fest. Staged in Lagos, Nigeria, the festival was started with the aim of showcasing the diversity of modern-day Africa and rewiring negative perceptions about the home continent.

"When we started Gidi Fest in 2014 there was nothing else like it. We've created a space that's allowed other young people to produce festivals that celebrate different things and different parts of our culture. It represents the present-day music culture in Nigeria and on the continent," said festival co-founder Chinedu Okeke.

Inspired in large part by the now-defunct Lekki Sound Splash festival, which boasted the likes of Fela Kuti as a headliner, Gidi Fest has spent just over half a decade curating an affordable space where young African festivalgoers can be free and immerse themselves in the continent's arts and culture.