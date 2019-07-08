Showmax has a bumper crop of new, exclusive shows to watch this July

HBO’s hotly anticipated series, Euphoria; the latest series of Younger; the second instalment of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, the Fosters spin-off, Good Trouble; and season 2 of Die Byl are just a few of the awesome series coming only to Showmax.

But that’s not all we’re looking forward to.

Here are some of the top shows to stream in July.

HBO's Euphoria, first on Showmax