Showmax has a bumper crop of new, exclusive shows to watch this July
Whether you love controversial dramas, thrilling local shows or addictive romcoms, Showmax has got you covered
HBO’s hotly anticipated series, Euphoria; the latest series of Younger; the second instalment of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, the Fosters spin-off, Good Trouble; and season 2 of Die Byl are just a few of the awesome series coming only to Showmax.
But that’s not all we’re looking forward to.
Here are some of the top shows to stream in July.
HBO's Euphoria, first on Showmax
Zendaya stars in a dynamic new HBO series that follows a group of high school pupils as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship in today’s increasingly unstable world.
Planned release date: July 15 2019
Younger season 6, episodes 1 to 5, first on Showmax
The cat is out of the bag about Liza's age and her relationship with Charles, so they all live happily ever after, right? Not a chance. This season of Younger promises more drama than ever, with twists you never expected.
Planned release date: July 18 2019
Die Byl season 2, first and only on Showmax
Brilliant detect Piet van der Bijl and his team are back for another nail-biting season of solving murder cases. But this season, the investigators become the targets …
Planned release date: July 15 2019
Grassroots season 1, new episodes weekly
Two boys from feuding rural families are thrust together when they both get scholarships to a private school. Can they overcome generations of hate to work together?
Planned release date: July 18 2019
Cloak & Dagger season 2, first on Showmax
Having come to terms with their superpowers and how they work better together, Tandy and Ty take a new approach to fighting evil. They also discover how to strengthen their powers.
Good Trouble season 1, first on Showmax
In this spin-off of The Fosters, adoptive sisters Callie and Mariana head off to the City of Angels to begin their lives as adults, Callie as a law clerk and Mariana as a software engineer.
HBO's Chernobyl
Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson, this highly acclaimed miniseries dramatises the catastrophic event that rocked Europe in 1986: the explosion of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in northern Ukraine.
Warrior season 1
Set during San Francisco's Tong Wars in the 1800s, this gritty series follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy from China who becomes mixed up in the world of organised crime. New episodes come weekly, express from M-Net.
Being Bonang season 3
TV personality Bonang Matheba gives us another glimpse into her fabulous life in a new season of her reality show. This season, she's travelling around the world as she grows her personal brand and appears on many a red carpet. New episodes come to Showmax express from DStv.
Planned release date: July 18 2019
How to get Showmax
If you’re a DStv Premium subscriber, Showmax is included in your subscription - just visit the website to sign up.
DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers can add Showmax to their subscription for just R49pm.
This article was paid for by Showmax.