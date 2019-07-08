Win a year's supply of beer by taking part in the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards at selected Makro stores

Beer is synonymous with summer … but then again, beer goes well with winter, spring and autumn too. It’s made to be gulped down while talking sport around the braai, but it’s equally suited, served in fine bulbous crystal, to a fine five-course dinner, especially since the craft beer revolution has given us such variety. Some like a breakfast beer, others can’t make it through the day without a cold one at lunch. It’s a homecoming ritual and a party starter.

The Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards in partnership with Makro, is proud to announce the celebration of creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted beers. These awards will be a guide to the best beer on the market and acknowledgement of excellence each beer by our panel of expert judges.

Entries opened on April 14 and closed on May 24 2019.

Judging began on June 5 at the Makro Tasting Rooms in Riversands.

We judged the below categories:

Ales

Indian Pale Ales

Lager

Low Alcohol

Speciality

We received 82 entries:

19 Ales

10 IPA’s

34 Lagers

6 Low Alcohol

6 Specialities

Finalists include:

Lager



CBC Pilsner (Cape Brewing Company)

Slow Beer (Darling Brew)



Ales



CBC Amber Weiss (Cape Brewing Company)

CBC Pale Ale (Cape Brewing Company)

India Pale Ale

Skeleton Coast (Jack Black’s Brewing Co.)

Urban Legend (Mad Giant)

Low Alcohol



Windhoek Light (Sedibeng Brewery)

Zero To Hero (Devil’s Peak Beer Company)

Specialty

Black Mist Orange (Darling Brew)

Hoegaarden (Hoegaarden Brewery)

Judges on the panel for the South African Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards in partnership with Makro included experts with a formal background in the industry, as well as celebrities and South African personalities who love their beer.