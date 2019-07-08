Lifestyle

Win a year's supply of beer by taking part in the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards at selected Makro stores

The annual awards are a celebration of creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted beers

08 July 2019 - 14:17
The Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards in partnership with Makro, is proud to announce the celebration of creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted beers.
Image: Supplied

Beer is synonymous with summer … but then again, beer goes well with winter, spring and autumn too. It’s made to be gulped down while talking sport around the braai, but it’s equally suited, served in fine bulbous crystal, to a fine five-course dinner, especially since the craft beer revolution has given us such variety. Some like a breakfast beer, others can’t make it through the day without a cold one at lunch. It’s a homecoming ritual and a party starter.

The Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards in partnership with Makro, is proud to announce the celebration of creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted beers. These awards will be a guide to the best beer on the market and acknowledgement of excellence each beer by our panel of expert judges.

Entries opened on April 14 and closed on May 24 2019.

Judging began on June 5 at the Makro Tasting Rooms in Riversands.

We judged the below categories:

  • Ales
  • Indian Pale Ales
  • Lager
  • Low Alcohol
  • Speciality

We received 82 entries:

  • 19 Ales
  • 10 IPA’s
  • 34 Lagers
  • 6 Low Alcohol
  • 6 Specialities

Finalists include:

Lager 

CBC Pilsner (Cape Brewing Company)
Slow Beer (Darling Brew)

Ales

CBC Amber Weiss (Cape Brewing Company)
CBC Pale Ale (Cape Brewing Company)
India Pale Ale
Skeleton Coast  (Jack Black’s Brewing Co.)
Urban Legend (Mad Giant)

Low Alcohol

Windhoek Light  (Sedibeng Brewery)
Zero To Hero (Devil’s Peak Beer Company)

Specialty

Black Mist Orange (Darling Brew)
Hoegaarden (Hoegaarden Brewery)

Judges on the panel for the South African Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards in partnership with Makro included experts with a formal background in the industry, as well as celebrities and South African personalities who love their beer.

The judging panel: Eben Gewers, Tiso Blackstar Group deputy general manage; Greg and Karl, Beer Country founders; and Fanent Thabiso Zimba, Beer House general manager.
Image: Supplied

Consumer voting takes place on July 13 from 11am to 2pm at the following stores:

Makro Woodmead, Johannesburg
Makro Crown Mines, Johannesburg
Makro Silver Lakes, Pretoria
Makro Cornubia, Durban
Makro Montague Gardens, Cape Town
Makro Polokwane

How to win a year's supply of beer 

Visit one of our dedicated stores on July 13 to taste the finalists, and you could win a year’s supply of any of the following Heineken beer brands: Heineken, Strongbow, Amstel, Windhoek, Miller, Sol, Jack Black or Tafel. 

How to enter to win an SAB World of Beer experience

Take part in our online polls and you could win a World of Beer experience for you and four of your friends.

Winners will be announced on August 2 at the awards ceremony, by invitation only.

How to win tickets to the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards

We're giving away 5 double tickets to attend the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards, taking place in Johannesburg on August 2.

Click here to fill in your details and tell us why you love beer.

Winners will be selected based on the creativity of their answer and contacted via email.

 

For more information visit www.stla.co.za

