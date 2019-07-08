Win a year's supply of beer by taking part in the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards at selected Makro stores
The annual awards are a celebration of creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted beers
Beer is synonymous with summer … but then again, beer goes well with winter, spring and autumn too. It’s made to be gulped down while talking sport around the braai, but it’s equally suited, served in fine bulbous crystal, to a fine five-course dinner, especially since the craft beer revolution has given us such variety. Some like a breakfast beer, others can’t make it through the day without a cold one at lunch. It’s a homecoming ritual and a party starter.
The Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards in partnership with Makro, is proud to announce the celebration of creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted beers. These awards will be a guide to the best beer on the market and acknowledgement of excellence each beer by our panel of expert judges.
Entries opened on April 14 and closed on May 24 2019.
Judging began on June 5 at the Makro Tasting Rooms in Riversands.
We judged the below categories:
- Ales
- Indian Pale Ales
- Lager
- Low Alcohol
- Speciality
We received 82 entries:
- 19 Ales
- 10 IPA’s
- 34 Lagers
- 6 Low Alcohol
- 6 Specialities
Finalists include:
Lager
CBC Pilsner (Cape Brewing Company)
Slow Beer (Darling Brew)
Ales
CBC Amber Weiss (Cape Brewing Company)
CBC Pale Ale (Cape Brewing Company)
India Pale Ale
Skeleton Coast (Jack Black’s Brewing Co.)
Urban Legend (Mad Giant)
Low Alcohol
Windhoek Light (Sedibeng Brewery)
Zero To Hero (Devil’s Peak Beer Company)
Specialty
Black Mist Orange (Darling Brew)
Hoegaarden (Hoegaarden Brewery)
Judges on the panel for the South African Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards in partnership with Makro included experts with a formal background in the industry, as well as celebrities and South African personalities who love their beer.
Consumer voting takes place on July 13 from 11am to 2pm at the following stores:
Makro Woodmead, Johannesburg
Makro Crown Mines, Johannesburg
Makro Silver Lakes, Pretoria
Makro Cornubia, Durban
Makro Montague Gardens, Cape Town
Makro Polokwane
How to win a year's supply of beer
Visit one of our dedicated stores on July 13 to taste the finalists, and you could win a year’s supply of any of the following Heineken beer brands: Heineken, Strongbow, Amstel, Windhoek, Miller, Sol, Jack Black or Tafel.
How to enter to win an SAB World of Beer experience
Take part in our online polls and you could win a World of Beer experience for you and four of your friends.
Winners will be announced on August 2 at the awards ceremony, by invitation only.
How to win tickets to the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards
We're giving away 5 double tickets to attend the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards, taking place in Johannesburg on August 2.
Click here to fill in your details and tell us why you love beer.
Winners will be selected based on the creativity of their answer and contacted via email.