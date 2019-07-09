WATCH | Disney releases the first trailer of 'Mulan' remake

Disney took advantage of halftime of the Women's Soccer World Cup final between the Netherlands and the United States on Sunday to air the first trailer of its new live-action version of Mulan.

More than 20 years after the original animated picture came out, Mulan is back on the big screen.

Directed by New Zealand's Niki Caro, the full-length picture stars Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei in the title role. Mulan disguises herself as a soldier in order for her ageing father to avoid the Chinese army when the countryside is threatened by the Huns, led by Shan-Yu.