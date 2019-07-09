WATCH | Disney releases the first trailer of 'Mulan' remake
Disney took advantage of halftime of the Women's Soccer World Cup final between the Netherlands and the United States on Sunday to air the first trailer of its new live-action version of Mulan.
More than 20 years after the original animated picture came out, Mulan is back on the big screen.
Directed by New Zealand's Niki Caro, the full-length picture stars Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei in the title role. Mulan disguises herself as a soldier in order for her ageing father to avoid the Chinese army when the countryside is threatened by the Huns, led by Shan-Yu.
WATCH | The first trailer for Disney's 'Mulan'
The cast also includes Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li, and Jet Li.
When the original animated Mulan came out in 1998 it brought in more than 300 million dollars worldwide.
The remake is due in March 2020.