LISTEN | Beyoncé unveils new song 'Spirit' from 'The Lion King' album

The uplifting song was co-written by Queen B alongside Ilya Salmanzadeh and Timothy McKenzie.

"Rise up to the light in the sky, yeah/Watch the light lift your heart up/Burn your flame through the night," she sings in the choir-tipped chorus, over a rich orchestral melody.

The song is expected to play during a pivotal scene from Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King involving Beyoncé's character, Nala.

In an interview with Fandango, director Jon Favreau revealed that Beyoncé created Spirit while working alongside South African composer Lebo M. and German film score composer Hans Zimmer to integrate it into the musical landscape of the production.

"They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there's already a very established musical personality to the piece. So it was nice of them to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production," he said.

The single will appear on the film's soundtrack as well as The Lion King: The Gift, an upcoming new album produced and curated by Beyoncé.