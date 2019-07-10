WATCH | Queen Elizabeth II, 93, shows she's still got it as she declines help to plant a tree

Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the National Institute of Botany (NIB) in Cambridge, England, on Tuesday is dominating news headlines across the globe after she insisted on planting a mulberry tree herself.

According to The Telegraph, she proved that age is nothing but a number during her visit to the institute to view its crop research site, in celebration of its centenary.

She asked a guest to hold her hand bag so she could plant the tree: "Can you hold this? Because I can't do both."

Before she could pick up a shovel and get to work, another guest offered to plant the tree on her behalf, but the 93-year-old politely declined, saying: "No, no, I can still plant a tree."

