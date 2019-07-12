Art fair oopsies: If you break a pricey artwork, do you have to buy it?

Do you ever sneakily touch artwork when you visit a gallery? Are you that person that wants to experience a sculpture by feeling its every curve? Or do you tend visit art fairs with your boisterous kids in tow?

Last month, a toddler knocked an insect statue worth a whopping R724k off its plinth at Art Basel, an art fair in Switzerland. With the RMB Turbine Art Fair currently taking place in Johannesburg, we wondered what would happen if something similar occurred in SA. If you or your child broke a pricey artwork, would you have to pay for it?

“There is no such thing as a totally risk-free fair,” said Gail Bosch of art insurance company iTOO Artinsure. "[That's] why art dealers should ensure that they have the right kind of insurance in place."

She explained that iTOO Artinsure offers accidental damage cover, so “if a child or adult visitor knocked over an insured work accidentally, our client would be fully covered".

However, Bosch pointed out that “the intention of the person who caused the damage would be a part of the consideration in recovering claims costs”.