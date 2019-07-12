Instagrammers put their health at risk to take selfies at this toxic lake

An industrial dump site in Siberia whose turquoise lake resembles a tropical paradise has become a magnet for Instagrammers who risk their health in the toxic water to wow online followers.

Bikini-clad models, paddle-boarders and romantic couples are using a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local "Maldives" - as background for their snaps, posing as if relaxing in a holiday paradise.

But the Siberian Generating Company, which owns the site, says the lake's bright colours are due to calcium oxides - substances found in quicklime and harmful to humans - diluted in shallow waters.

A spokeswoman said that the site "isn't poisonous" but has very high acidity.

"The bottom of the ash disposal site is claylike, so if you fall there, it's hard to get out," she said.

She added that while the company has placed roadblocks, they can be easily circumvented on foot.

Despite the signs "Danger Zone", the photographers keep coming, driven by the quest for Instagram "likes".