Would you buy this limited edition David Bowie Barbie doll?

A limited edition David Bowie Barbie was unveiled on Thursday by toymaker Mattel to honour the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic singer's hit single Space Oddity.

The doll, sporting a striped metallic jumpsuit with matching platform red boots and cosmic accessories, symbolises Bowie's bisexual alien messenger alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

"In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honours the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire," Mattel said in introducing the $50 (about R696) doll.