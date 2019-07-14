Documentary

Black Love is a way to survive as black people, says director Lebogang Rasethaba

Palesa Buyeye talks to Lebogang Rasethaba about his latest thought-provoking documentary, 'The People versus The People'

While superhero movies are big business these days - this May, Avengers: Endgame became the first film ever to surpass $1bn in its opening weekend - there is something truly special about the real human interactions and personal narratives one finds in documentaries...