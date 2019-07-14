Art

David Koloane: RIP to an artist who captured Johannesburg's dense web

Koloane, who died this June, had an obession with Joburg that is evident in his decades of work, writes Mary Corrigal

The South African art community was dealt a terrible blow on June 30 when the artist David Koloane died. He was 81 so it wasn't exactly premature, but it was impossible to think of the Joburg art scene without him...