Indulge your inner cinephile: 9 movies not to miss at the Durban Film Fest

The Durban International Film Festival stays true to its traditions this year with a programme that will satisfy audiences who like a challenge and a debate

In an age when increasing commercialism and box-office success are the driving forces of most local distribution chains and the likelihood of seeing anything more interesting than the latest Avengers film or '70s rock biopic at your local cinema is highly unlikely, it's left to film festivals to provide the only chance that local audiences have to see any left-of-centre or slightly cerebral content on the big screen...