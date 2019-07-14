Indulge your inner cinephile: 9 movies not to miss at the Durban Film Fest
The Durban International Film Festival stays true to its traditions this year with a programme that will satisfy audiences who like a challenge and a debate
14 July 2019 - 00:06
In an age when increasing commercialism and box-office success are the driving forces of most local distribution chains and the likelihood of seeing anything more interesting than the latest Avengers film or '70s rock biopic at your local cinema is highly unlikely, it's left to film festivals to provide the only chance that local audiences have to see any left-of-centre or slightly cerebral content on the big screen...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.