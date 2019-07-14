Musical Theatre

'Kinky Boots' is no drag! Hit musical takes SA by storm

Theatre director Matthew Wild tells Claire Keeton why this big-hearted production is like 'The Rocky Horror Show', but different

Why go to Kinky Boots unless you're a musical fan? I'm not usually, but the premise of this hit show - accepting people for who they are - caught my attention and the stellar cast held it, from the first song to the final bow at The Fugard Theatre in Cape Town...