The A-Listers
SOCIALS | Talent & wealth galore on show at the Turbine art fair
14 July 2019 - 00:00
What do our top tax collector, the chair of the holding company for a major South African bank and one of the country’s most powerful businesswomen have in common? Besides knowing a thing or two about raking in the moola, they’re well versed in the value of art...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.