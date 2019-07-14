Watch this space: exciting projects in the works by SA's space programme

African governments, including South Africa's, are investing in elaborate space programmes, and some interesting results are beginning to emerge

"Africa's space industry is undergoing a renaissance," says Temidayo Oniosun, Founder of Space in Africa. "All across Africa, governments are investing in elaborate space programmes, revving up the continent's capacity to see beyond pale clouds and harness the inherent power of space technologies...