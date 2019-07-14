Opinion

Why public apologies about racist comments are so annoying

People like Angelo Agrizzi and Adam Catzavelos don't apologise because of what they believe, they apologise for the damage they caused

We live in the era of public apologies. In the past few weeks I have felt particularly besieged by apologies, from Angelo Agrizzi (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2019-06-27-we-cannot-have-south-africans-like-myself-using-derogatory-language-agrizzi-apologises/) to Adam Catzavelos (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2019-06-13-i-am-utterly-ashamed-adam-catzavelos-on-his-k-word-rant/) to Zodwa Wabantu (https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2019-07-09-tshisa-zodwa-wabantu-petition-wont-get-them-anywhere-im-no-homophobe/)...