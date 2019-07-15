Chrissy Teigen claps back at booty hate: 'I can never win'
15 July 2019 - 10:14
Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to body-shaming and certainly isn't one to keep quiet when haters go for her.
So when she got a stream of criticism for her bum after being snapped on a vaycay, Chrissy did not hold back.
Reposting the image of herself in a costume to her more than 11-million Twitter followers, Chrissy slammed the haters, saying she can never win.
it's been 13 years and he knew the first night we met :) https://t.co/tJG5Ky2jCk— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2019
fuckin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2019