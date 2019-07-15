Lifestyle

Chrissy Teigen claps back at booty hate: 'I can never win'

15 July 2019 - 10:14 By Jessica Levitt
Chrissy Teigen ain't here for body-shaming.
Image: CHRIS DELMAS / AFP

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to body-shaming and certainly isn't one to keep quiet when haters go for her.

So when she got a stream of criticism for her bum after being snapped on a vaycay, Chrissy did not hold back.

Reposting the image of herself in a costume to her more than 11-million Twitter followers, Chrissy slammed the haters, saying she can never win.

