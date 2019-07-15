Donate toys in exchange for chocolate at Cadbury’s mobile generosity shops

SA is home to millions of orphans and vulnerable children, many of whom don’t have something as simple as a paper plane to play with.

Cadbury Dairy Milk aims to help South Africans take a step towards showing these children that they are cared for, and that their delight and development matters.

Generosity is a feeling driven by genuinely and selflessly wanting to improve someone else’s situation. It’s 'a glass and a half' where a glass would simply do.

And because Cadbury Dairy Milk believes there’s 'a glass and a half' in everyone, it is inviting South Africans to show their generous spirit by donating toys to children through their 'Little Generosity Shops' nationwide.

Cadbury Dairy Milk is bringing The Little Generosity Shop to:

Cape Town: Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Centre Court (July 19 – August 5)

Hereby generosity will become a currency and Cadbury Dairy Milk will gratefully exchange a chocolate for each donation of toys. Participants are limited to five Cadbury Dairy Milk 80g chocolate bars per donation.

To join Cadbury Dairy Milk spread the generosity, visit www.CadburyGlassAndAHalf.co.za for more information.

This article was paid for by Cadbury.