Find a worthy cause in your neighbourhood for Mandela Day

Gumtree.co.za has made it easy for neighbours to extend a helping hand this Mandela Day with its charity donation page, which features both private individuals asking for assistance as well as non-government organisations.

"Times are tough and the charity donation page allows individuals to ask for help with relative anonymity. It also gives existing charitable organisations a chance to promote their cause for free," says Estelle Nagel, marketing manager for Gumtree.co.za.

Nagel says it is heartening to see that South Africans are so open to helping each other. "There have been really heartwarming stories about connections made. Two months ago, our customers raised enough money to send a little boy on a rugby tour. Soup kitchens have found stocks, steri drives for pets found donors and moms have swopped or donated baby clothes to and fro. It's the power of Ubuntu at work on the web."

Nagel says it's also evident that many South Africans are feeling the pinch. "There are many pleas from individuals who have employment or housing, but just can't make ends meet; and people who have an income but can't afford unexpected medical bills or new rental deposits."

If you would like to get involved, the charities or posters can be reached directly. "We don't recommend paying over cash but food vouchers or clothing donations are usually very welcome. It's often very rewarding to meet someone directly and see the impact of your donation."

There are also many charities that will collect donations from your home or office directly. "The internet has made it really easy to find a cause close to your heart. Reach out and find a spot to volunteer. And if you are the one in need of assistance, large or small, post your request for free.

"Someone might have exactly what you need – but you won't know unless you ask."

The charity donation section can be visited on Gumtree.co.za.

This article was paid for by Gumtree.