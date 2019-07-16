Game of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

Lifestyle

'Game of Thrones' trounced the competition at the Emmy nominations.
The final season of Game of Thrones smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods on Tuesday.

HBO's fantasy epic enraged fans with its bumpy conclusion but still trounced the competition at the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic - was a distant second on 20 nominations.

"Thrones" was already the most decorated fictional show in the awards' seven-decade history, and now has 161 nominations overall, according to the Television Academy website.

The show about families vying for the Iron Throne broke a 25-year nominations record for a drama series in a single year previously held by NYPD Blue, which earned 27 nods in 1994.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington were recognized in the lead acting categories, while eight other "Thrones" cast members swept the board in the supporting and guest acting categories.

HBO's acclaimed drama Chernobyl placed third this year with 19, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse Saturday Night Live on 18.

HBO's dark hitman comedy Barry was joint fifth overall on 17 nods, tied with FX mini-series Fosse/Verdon.

But there was disappointment for the final season of CBS ratings smash Big Bang Theory, which failed to land recognition in either the comedy series or comedy actor categories.

And A-lister Julia Roberts was shunned by voters, who failed to select her performance in Amazon's Homecoming.

HBO reclaims crown

This year's nominations also saw HBO reclaim its title for most-nominated network from web streaming giant Netflix, which last year had ended HBO's 17-year winning streak.

HBO claimed 137 nods to Netflix's 117 - a record for each, meaning the pair tighten their joint stranglehold on the prestigious awards.

Amazon Prime enjoyed a stellar year, more than doubling its haul to reach 47 nods, just behind NBC with 58.

As well as "Maisel," dark British comedy Fleabag performed well for Amazon, with five of its actresses receiving nominations including lead Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge, who is currently rewriting the upcoming 25th James Bond film, also received a writing nomination for Fleabag.

The Television Academy's 24,000 members sifted through a record number of entries for this year's Emmys.

The nominations were announced in a live-streamed presentation from Los Angeles hosted by The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong.

Final-round voting will now begin to pick winners who will be revealed at a glitzy Los Angeles show on September 22.

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

