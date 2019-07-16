Game of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

The final season of Game of Thrones smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods on Tuesday.

HBO's fantasy epic enraged fans with its bumpy conclusion but still trounced the competition at the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic - was a distant second on 20 nominations.

"Thrones" was already the most decorated fictional show in the awards' seven-decade history, and now has 161 nominations overall, according to the Television Academy website.

The show about families vying for the Iron Throne broke a 25-year nominations record for a drama series in a single year previously held by NYPD Blue, which earned 27 nods in 1994.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington were recognized in the lead acting categories, while eight other "Thrones" cast members swept the board in the supporting and guest acting categories.