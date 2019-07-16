Game of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations
The final season of Game of Thrones smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods on Tuesday.
HBO's fantasy epic enraged fans with its bumpy conclusion but still trounced the competition at the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic - was a distant second on 20 nominations.
"Thrones" was already the most decorated fictional show in the awards' seven-decade history, and now has 161 nominations overall, according to the Television Academy website.
The show about families vying for the Iron Throne broke a 25-year nominations record for a drama series in a single year previously held by NYPD Blue, which earned 27 nods in 1994.
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington were recognized in the lead acting categories, while eight other "Thrones" cast members swept the board in the supporting and guest acting categories.
HBO's acclaimed drama Chernobyl placed third this year with 19, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse Saturday Night Live on 18.
HBO's dark hitman comedy Barry was joint fifth overall on 17 nods, tied with FX mini-series Fosse/Verdon.
But there was disappointment for the final season of CBS ratings smash Big Bang Theory, which failed to land recognition in either the comedy series or comedy actor categories.
And A-lister Julia Roberts was shunned by voters, who failed to select her performance in Amazon's Homecoming.
HBO reclaims crown
This year's nominations also saw HBO reclaim its title for most-nominated network from web streaming giant Netflix, which last year had ended HBO's 17-year winning streak.
HBO claimed 137 nods to Netflix's 117 - a record for each, meaning the pair tighten their joint stranglehold on the prestigious awards.
Amazon Prime enjoyed a stellar year, more than doubling its haul to reach 47 nods, just behind NBC with 58.
As well as "Maisel," dark British comedy Fleabag performed well for Amazon, with five of its actresses receiving nominations including lead Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Waller-Bridge, who is currently rewriting the upcoming 25th James Bond film, also received a writing nomination for Fleabag.
The Television Academy's 24,000 members sifted through a record number of entries for this year's Emmys.
The nominations were announced in a live-streamed presentation from Los Angeles hosted by The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong.
Final-round voting will now begin to pick winners who will be revealed at a glitzy Los Angeles show on September 22.
Here is a list of the nominees in key categories:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House Of Cards
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House Of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon